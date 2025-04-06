Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 252,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 4.4 %

ENB opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

