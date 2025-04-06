Unigestion Holding SA Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

