iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Lifted by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,302 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,474,000. University of Illinois Foundation increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. University of Illinois Foundation now owns 1,405,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,745,000 after buying an additional 770,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,211,000 after acquiring an additional 743,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,549,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $92.85 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.