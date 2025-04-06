Fmr LLC Sells 1,629,803 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,786,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,629,803 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,650,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $118.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

