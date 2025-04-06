Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 5,709 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 272,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,249,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Prescient Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.