Atika Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Atika Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 1.4% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $163.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.90 and a 200 day moving average of $173.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.30 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $215.25.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $8,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,081.76. The trade was a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,848,365.75. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,523 shares of company stock worth $47,227,120. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

