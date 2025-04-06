Hurley Capital LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $65,897,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 8.6 %

AMD opened at $85.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.94. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

