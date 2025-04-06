Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 224 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 63,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 10,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $437.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.22 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $532.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,582,009.17. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. The trade was a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

