Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $76.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

