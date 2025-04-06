MIG Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,364 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,364 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,583,000 after buying an additional 273,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in SAP by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP stock opened at $249.38 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $293.70. The stock has a market cap of $306.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

