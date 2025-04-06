Forum Private Client Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,993,000 after buying an additional 1,420,106 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

