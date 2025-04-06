Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Ruggaard & Associates LLC

Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

