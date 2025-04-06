Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $21.36 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,859.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,553 shares of company stock worth $4,513,064 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.