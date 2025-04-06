Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $250.30 Million Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Corpay comprises 3.7% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Corpay were worth $250,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Corpay by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Trading Down 9.4 %

CPAY opened at $287.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.77. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $400.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.