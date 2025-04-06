Unigestion Holding SA Sells 17,964 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 1.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $248.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.14 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.