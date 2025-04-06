Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $16,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,448.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $470.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.18. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $448.50 and a one year high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $559.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, SVP Michael J. Petro acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.