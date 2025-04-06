Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.03 and last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 632504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 9.9 %

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$773.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

