Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $240.79 and last traded at $246.50. 2,963,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,666,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.28 per share, with a total value of $998,760.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,967.04. The trade was a 48.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $216,646.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,361,054.76. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

