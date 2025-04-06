KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $234.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $233.61 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

