Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 6818805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,121,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

