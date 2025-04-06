Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price fell 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $62.01. 3,120,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,919,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,209,461.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,576,933.34. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,342 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 5,976.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $139,008,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Celestica by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,416,000 after buying an additional 1,433,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Celestica by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,877 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

