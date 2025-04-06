Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stake Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter worth $749,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Everest Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.50.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $337.09 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $327.37 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

