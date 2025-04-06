JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.78 and last traded at $47.72. Approximately 7,809,287 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 3,824,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.