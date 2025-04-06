JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.78 and last traded at $47.72. Approximately 7,809,287 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 3,824,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after buying an additional 991,227 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after buying an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.