Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 139.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 825,863 shares of company stock worth $100,413,839 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 7.3 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.30.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

