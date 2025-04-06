Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.4% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.65.

PH opened at $517.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $492.71 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $649.18 and its 200-day moving average is $654.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

