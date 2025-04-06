Prospector Partners LLC Buys 512 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,544 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after purchasing an additional 778,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,180,000 after purchasing an additional 331,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $573,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after buying an additional 3,155,927 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $499,956,000 after buying an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 8.3 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

