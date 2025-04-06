Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.05 and last traded at $71.12. Approximately 646,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,054,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

