Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,870 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,403,000 after purchasing an additional 194,630 shares during the last quarter. Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,601,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,319,000 after acquiring an additional 264,819 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Altria Group stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $60.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.