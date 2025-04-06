Forum Private Client Group LLC Acquires 49,029 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verde Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

