Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.28.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

