Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 5,054 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,901,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,225,000 after buying an additional 116,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,986,000 after acquiring an additional 677,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $190.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.