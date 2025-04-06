Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.06. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

