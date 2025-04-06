Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 47,132 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $357,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $299.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.75. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.