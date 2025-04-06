3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,655,000 after purchasing an additional 280,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,456,000 after acquiring an additional 479,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $636,767,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 3M by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,540,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,003,000 after purchasing an additional 533,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.55. 3M has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

In other 3M news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,550,308.50. This trade represents a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

