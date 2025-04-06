Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,062,000 after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

