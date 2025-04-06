Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $507.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

