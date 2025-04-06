Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,780 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

