CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 8539526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at $32,551,228.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $335,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 184,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 85,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 208,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 364.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 305,316 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $903,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

