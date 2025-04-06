Smith Moore & CO. Has $645,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,820,000 after buying an additional 10,909,001 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

