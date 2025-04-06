Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $172.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.19 and a 52-week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.