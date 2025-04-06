Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of MHO opened at $114.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.44. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

