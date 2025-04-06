JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s 6th Largest Position

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95,328 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 2.8% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in JD.com were worth $16,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

