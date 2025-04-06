Aristides Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 21.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,219,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 3.2 %

MOD stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.22.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.