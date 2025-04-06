Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $16.67 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 243,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 761.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 39,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.