Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $154,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 420,490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 2,328.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALAB opened at $52.94 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 7,536 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $693,839.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 241,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,112.63. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $3,992,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 444,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,190,968.31. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $54,235,012 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.77.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

