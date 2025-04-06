Aristides Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.38. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.