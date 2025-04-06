Aristides Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,413.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7,000.00 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7,407.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,419.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.