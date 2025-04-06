Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – April 5th

IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies that develop or commercialize quantum computing technologies, which leverage quantum-mechanical phenomena to perform computations beyond the capabilities of classical computers. These stocks often represent investments in high-growth, cutting-edge technologies with significant potential but also come with high volatility due to the early stage and inherent uncertainties of the quantum computing industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IonQ stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,737,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,326,216. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,120. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average is $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 35,872,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,854,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.36. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. 33,742,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,578,767. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,472,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,269,056. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $893.46 million, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

NASDAQ AMPG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.36. 267,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.09. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

