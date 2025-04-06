Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,567 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $201,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $497.13 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $715.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 128.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $582.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

