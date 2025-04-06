iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

